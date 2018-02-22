CBI questions Rotomac owner Vikram Kothari, son

The CBI Wednesday questioned Rotomac pens owner Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul at the agency’s headquarters in Delhi for the third consecutive day in connection with an alleged loan default of Rs 3,695 crore to a consortium of seven nationalised banks.

Kothari was earlier being questioned in Kanpur, where his company and residence were located. Kothari, his wife Sadhana and son Rahul, all directors of Rotomac Global Pvt Ltd, had allegedly diverted the loan amount towards purposes other than what they were meant for, officials said.

