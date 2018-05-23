CBI questions Rabri Devi in Awami bank case

A CBI team on Tuesday questioned former Bihar CM and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi. (File) A CBI team on Tuesday questioned former Bihar CM and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi. (File)

A CBI team on Tuesday questioned former Bihar CM and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council Rabri Devi in connection with deposits of Rs 10 lakh in her account at Patna-based Awami Co-operative Bank Limited during demonetisation. The Income Tax department that conducted raids at the bank in January 2017 had seized Rs 10 lakh in cash and found details of how 50 people, most of them labourers, allegedly deposited Rs 50 lakh in the bank after demonetisation. The bank has on its board senior RJD leader and former MLC Anwar Ahmed.

RJD MLA Bhola Yadav confirmed that the CBI team had arrived to meet former CM Rabri Devi. “The CBI team stayed for 25 minutes and asked some questions and got signatures of the former CM in the Awami bank matter regarding Rs 10 lakh deposit in her account…Rabri Devi has duly filed her I-T returns reflecting her bank transactions”.

I-T officials suspect that the co-operative bank had converted black money into white. The I-T raids were conducted after labourers complained about bank accounts in their names without their knowledge. The total money amounting to over Rs 1 crore was withdrawn in a phased manner.

