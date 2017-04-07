CBI questions Narada CEO

Narada CEO Mathew Samuel. (File Photo) Narada CEO Mathew Samuel. (File Photo)

The CBI on Thursday questioned Narada News CEO Mathew Samuel for five hours in connection with its probe into a sting operation that the channel had carried showing Trinamool Congress leaders purportedly receiving cash. Sources said that Samuel is not an accused. They added that the questioning was done to get information about the sting and circumstances in which it was done.

Samuel told journalists that he was asked about planning of the sting, circumstances in which money was purportedly given, and the location of exchange among other details. He said he was allowed only one break during the questioning.

The Narada sting tapes were released before the 2016 polls in West Bengal. The Calcutta High Court had on March 17 ordered the CBI to probe into the sting operation. It had directed the CBI to take possession of all material and devices related to the sting within 24 hours and conclude the preliminary inquiry in 72 hours. ENS

