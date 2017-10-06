CBI questions Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with hotels-for-land case

RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his daughter Misa Bharti at CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his daughter Misa Bharti at CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was questioned by the CBI on Thursday in connection with a case of corruption involving his tenure as railway minister in the UPA regime.

He was questioned for about nine hours from 11 am onwards for his alleged role in granting contracts of two IRCTC hotels — BNR Ranchi and BNR Puri — to a private company, Sujata Hotel, and allegedly accepting a prime three-acre plot in Patna as a quid pro quo.

CBI sources said the former Union minister was grilled over allegations of having favoured a company owned by Vijay and Vinay Kochchar in granting the maintenance of the two IRCTC hotels in 2006. He was questioned on whether tender documents were prepared in a manner to suit the Kochchars and whether the plot that was later transferred in the name of his son and wife was a quid pro quo for giving the hotel contracts.

While leaving the CBI headquarters, Lalu said: “It is a fraud case. BJP, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are party to this. They want to ruin my family. I will uproot communalism and fascism even if I am hanged.”

He said: “The CBI officers were cordial but what can they do? They are following orders of the Government of India which is acting out of political vendetta against me and my family. I do not have any complaints against the CBI but it is the Union government which is targeting me and my family.”

Lalu said it was he who had turned the fortunes of the railways by recording a profit of Rs 7,000 crore which became a case study for universities like Harvard. “I had stopped pilferage in railways, made it cost efficient, improved revenue and now I am being blamed for corruption,”he said.

In the morning, Lalu was accompanied by daughter Misa and did not speak to the media. He was taken to the investigation officer while Misa was asked to wait in the lobby, CBI sources said. Misa is facing a money laundering probe by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the purchase of a farmhouse in Delhi.

Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, is scheduled to appear before the agency on Friday. The two were asked by the CBI to appear for questioning on October 5 and 6 in the alleged corruption case.

This was after both leaders expressed their inability to appear on October 4 and 5.

