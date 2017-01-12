CBI questions Kunal Ghosh for over 12 hours

Suspended TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh was interrogated for over 12 hours on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its headquarters in Salt Lake. Sources said he was quizzed by officials on the Saradha and Rose valley chit fund scams.

Ghosh had earlier been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam and later granted bail by a city court. Sources said the Trinamool Congress leader reached the CBI office to make his weekly appearance (as per court conditions) in the afternoon, but left around midnight.

Ghosh was quizzed by sleuths who are investigating the involvement of many “influential people” to establish a “larger conspiracy” in both scams, they added. “It was my scheduled visit,” Ghosh told The Indian Express. Asked why it took him 12 hours to leave the CBI office, he said: “I am an accused in the case. I have been named in the chargesheet as well. Investigating officers wanted some details in the case. I was there to cooperate with them with whatever information I had. I will continue cooperating with the officials.”

Asked whether he was turning approver for the agency, he said: “I have always said I am ready to cooperate with the investigation in the best possible way. Turning into an approver has some legal technicalities. I am an accused in the case and would not like to comment on that.” CBI officials too remained tight-lipped regarding this

matter.

Sources said that Ghosh, during the interrogation, was asked to produce evidence against “influential people” he had named and made allegations against. Ghosh had also claimed that he knew many people who were making the Saradha company “flourish” in the market. He was mostly quizzed on names he had taken in the past, sources said.

The MP was first arrested on November 23, 2013, and sent to custody on September 4, 2014, for his alleged involvement in the Sarada scam. He was recently in the news when he was allegedly offered membership of the Telephonic Advisory Committee for Kolkata by the central telecom department, but turned it down for “personal reasons”.

The offer was made via a letter which said that the nomination would be valid till November 14, 2018, or till his tenure as a lawmaker. Sources said Ghosh was “relieved” when the CBI did not mention him in its recent chargesheet pertaining to the Saradha case, filed before the Bidhannagar court last week.