CBI questions Karti Chidambaram for seven hours

P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram. (File Photo) P Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram. (File Photo)

The CBI on Monday questioned former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti for seven hours in connection with a case of corruption related to foreign investments in a media group.

Karti was questioned for the second time in connection with the dealings that a company associated with him had with INX Media, which got Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval when Chidambaram was finance minister. Sources said Karti arrived at CBI headquarters around 11.30 am and was questioned till 6.30 pm. Three suspected associates of Karti — Bhaskar Raman, Ravi Vishwanathan and Mohanan Rakesh — were also questioned.

They said all four persons were questioned separately and information given by them was being verified. It is only after the analysis of their responses that a call will be taken on whether further interrogation is required or not, the sources said. They said they had been asked to produce some documents. The agency is examining Karti in connection with FIPB clearance given to INX Media for receiving funds from Mauritius.

