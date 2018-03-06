CBI questions businessman in bank fraud case

CBI office in Delhi (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives) CBI office in Delhi (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)

The CBI Monday questioned Shibaji Panja, a businessman from Kolkata allegedly close to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, in connection with a Rs 515-crore bank fraud case. Panja, a director of computer company RP Infosystems, was questioned after the CBI booked the firm and its officials for allegedly defrauding a consortium of 10 banks led by Canara Bank. Last week, searches have been carried out at the homes of all the accused and the companies corporate office in Kolkata.

In February 2015, Panja was arrested while returning from Dhaka with Mamata, whom he had accompanied as a non-official delegate on a three-day visit to Bangladesh. The West Bengal Police had arrested him on the basis of a lookout circular issued by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya