CBI puts Kotkhai suspects under lie detection, narco tests

The CBI has carried out narco-analysis and lie detector tests on the suspects arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in the Kotkhai area of Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district. The agency sources said these tests have been recently carried out but refused to tell which suspect underwent which type of test.

The Himachal Pradesh Police had arrested Ashish Chauhan alias Ashu (29), a resident of Sharaal village in Mahasu area of Kotkhai; Rajender Singh alias Raju (32), a driver; Subash Singh Bisht (42) and Deepak alias Deepu (29) and Lok Jung alias Chotu (19), hailing from Nepal, in connection with the case.

The sources said tests have been carried out after getting the nod from the competent court in Shimla.

The tests and their results are not admissible in the courts as evidence but the agency uses them to get further evidence and indication if any of the suspects is lying in the matter. The sleuths pursue leads given by the suspects in these tests and if any credible corroborative evidence is found, it is used as prosecution evidence.

In the narco-analysis test, a truth serum is injected on subjects which put them in a kind of hypnotic state during which questions provided by the CBI are asked by the doctors administering the test. The polygraph test monitors body parameters to find out if the subject is answering correctly or being deceptive.

One of the suspects who was also arrested by the state police, Suraj Singh, was found dead in police custody in which a separate case has been registered by the CBI. A 16-year-old girl had gone missing after school hours on July 4 from Haliala forest in Kotkhai area of Shimla district.

Her naked body was found in the forest on July 6 and the post-mortem report confirmed rape. The rape case has created furore in the state which goes to polls later this year. The DGP constituted a SIT headed by an officer of IG rank which arrested six people.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on July 19 on the state government’s plea amid public outburst against the state police. The CBI filed two FIRs on July 22.

