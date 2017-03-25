CBI probe sought into ED officer’s link to wife of accused

The Calcutta High Court today sought the CBI’s stand to transfer it a probe into the the alleged link of a former Enforcement Directorate official with the wife of the Rose Valley chit fund company’s owner. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre and Justice Tapash Mookherjee sought the CBI’s reply within four weeks on the plea to transfer the probe from the Kolkata police to it. The transfer of the probe was sought a lawyer.

The Rose Valley scam, involving around Rs 15,000 crore of investors’ fund, is being investigated by the ED, which had arrested the firm’s owner Gautam Kundu for an alleged offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Kundu is at present in judicial remand.

In his plea to the high court, the petitioner alleged that the Kolkata police, which is at present investigating the alleged links between Shubra Kundu and ED officer Manoj Kumar, has failed to do the job in a fair and impartial manner. Kumar was removed from the ED after the allegations of his links with Shubra Kundu had surfaced.

The petitioner’s counsel Phiroze Edulji sought the transfer of the probe to the CBI or any other independent investigating agency. The petitioner too was directed to file his counter-affidavit to the CBI’s reply in another two weeks.

