CBI overburdened with cases referred by constitutional courts: Govt

The CBI is overburdened with a large number of cases referred to it by constitutional courts, the government told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Out of 121 cases referred by states to the CBI in the last three years, 85 are pending investigation, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said in response to a written question. “The CBI has registered a total of 121 cases on the references received from state governments during the last three years i.e 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (upto February 28, 2018). Out of the 121 cases, 85 cases are pending investigation,” he said.

He said the CBI examines the feasibility of taking over investigation keeping in view various aspects of the case including the sensitivity, inter-state or trans-national ramifications etc. and recommends the government accordingly. “The CBI received a total of 10 requests from the state government of Kerala during the last three years i.e. 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Out of these, six cases have been taken up by the CBI for investigation and decision has not been taken in one case,” he said.

The minister said three requests of the Kerala government were not taken up for investigation as these were ordinary in nature and have no inter-state or international ramifications. “Moreover, the CBI is already overburdened with a large number of cases referred by constitutional courts,” he said.

