CBI opens investigation against Health Minister; bid to frame me, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

The CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for alleged money laundering to the tune of over Rs 16 crore in 2010-12 and 2015-16. The agency is probing if Jain illegally moved money through shell companies during this time and bought agricultural land in the capital. It is also alleged that Jain tried to convert this land into a residential plot using his influence as a minister in the AAP government. Jain said the move was meant to frame him and derail health reforms in the capital.

The CBI is already conducting a preliminary enquiry against Jain’s daughter Soumya in connection with her appointment as advisor to the Delhi government on mohalla clinics. This probe was initiated on the findings of the Shunglu Committee report.

There are allegations that Jain was involved in money laundering to the tune of Rs 4.63 crore, while being a public servant during 2015-16, through Prayas Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and Managalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd, CBI sources said. They alleged that in 2010-12, Jain had laundered

Rs 11.78 crore through these companies and M/S Indometal Impex Pvt Ltd, where money was given to employees who routed it through shell companies floated by entry operators in Kolkata.

Coming days ahead of MCD elections, the enquiry could embarrass Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party.

A preliminary enquiry is the first step by the CBI to gather information about the allegations. If the agency is convinced that there exists prima facie material in the matter, it may register a regular case against the accused.

“The companies under scanner are all linked to Jain, who had dissociated from them after joining AAP and fighting polls. But it was just a technical disassociation. In 2015-16, he allegedly moved Rs 4.63 crore through these companies. Earlier, in 2010-12, he allegedly moved Rs 11.78 crore. Money was allegedly given by Jain, in cash, through his employees and associates to Kolkata-based entry operators of shell companies for providing accommodation entries in his favour,” a CBI officer claimed.

Entry operators are agents who launder and route black money using normal banking channels without coming under scanner of banking regulators.

The matter was referred by the Income Tax department to both CBI and ED under the new Benami Transactions Prohibitions Act. It was alleged that the money was routed by entry operators in the form of investment in shares of Prayas Info Solutions Pvt Ltd, Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd and Managalyatan Projects Pvt Ltd, which were controlled by Jain.

It is alleged that the money was received back in these companies as investment in shares at 60 times the price.

The money received back in the form of investment in shares was allegedly used by Jain to purchase agriculture land worth Rs 27.69 crore in Delhi in the name of companies controlled by him. It is alleged that Jain, as minister in the Delhi government, was using his influence in trying to convert the agriculture land into residential land, CBI sources said.

When contacted, Jain said, “MRI, CT scan and other such expensive medical tests are now offered free to all citizens of Delhi… Work done by the Delhi government has disappointed some political parties and pressure groups. That is why enquiries like these will keep happening.”

“Exactly before Punjab elections, this happened. Now there are elections in Delhi and again this has happened. I will continue to work. There are a lot of forces against those poor patients who are receiving free treatment,” he said. “This is only to frame me and to derail health reforms. Which state government in the country gives free medicines? Politicians are very disappointed… We will continue to work. If they want, they can arrest me today.”

