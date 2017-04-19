CBI opens fresh probe against Satyendar Jain

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo) Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo)

DAYS AFTER initiating a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the CBI has initiated another such enquiry against him. The fresh PE has been initiated against Jain in connection with alleged irregularities in hiring of professionals in the Public Works Department (PWD).

It is alleged that hiring of 24 architects was done through an agency, which had no prior experience but was tasked with finding the “best brains” from architecture colleges to be inducted in the creative team of the PWD. It is also alleged that the creative wing, floated on September 1, 2015, was without the approval or knowledge of the L-G. It is also alleged that the hiring was done for two years, and Rs 5.74 crore was spent on it.

