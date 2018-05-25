CBI officer probing PNB fraud case transferred

The development comes days after CBI filed chargesheets against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with the case. The development comes days after CBI filed chargesheets against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with the case.

The government on Thursday prematurely repatriated the CBI officer investigating the PNB bank fraud case. CBI Joint Director Rajiv Singh, who was heading the probe into the case involving diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been asked to join his parent cadre in Tripura with immediate effect.

The development comes days after CBI filed chargesheets against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with the case. The agency is preparing to write to the Interpol to get Red Corner Notices issued against Modi and Choksi.

Rajiv is the Joint Director of CBI’s Bank Securities and Fraud Cell and is currently in-charge of all banking fraud probes across the country.

Rajiv had courted controversy last year when it was alleged that he had tried to interfere in a case involving his brother in Jharkhand.

Besides Rajiv, three other CBI officers — Joint Director (STF) Nina Singh, DIG Anish Prasad and SP R Gopal Krishna Rao — have also been repatriated to their respective cadres.

As per an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel and Training on Wednesday, Rajiv, Nina and Rao will be repatriated to their parent cadre with “immediate effect”, while Prasad will repatriate with effect from June 2. Nina was probing the Sheena Bora murder case.

Nina is a 1989 batch IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, while the other three belong to the Tripura cadre. “… competent authority has approved the repatriation/ curtailment of tenure of the…officers working in the CBI,” the ministry order said.

