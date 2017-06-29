CBI offers Rs 10 lakh reward for info about missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed

Mumbai: JNU protest for missing Najeeb Ahmed from Piperoad Masjid, Kurla to Kalina university. in Mumbai. (PTI Photo by Vijay Bate. Files) Mumbai: JNU protest for missing Najeeb Ahmed from Piperoad Masjid, Kurla to Kalina university. in Mumbai. (PTI Photo by Vijay Bate. Files)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh on Thursday to anyone coming forward with information on missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed. The matter, which was being earlier probed by the Delhi Police, was handed over to the CBI on May 16 this year. The Delhi High court had ruled that the matter will be handed over to an officer of a high rank only, not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General. The court had decided taking the case away from the Delhi Police following a plea filed by Najeeb’s mother.

Ahmed, a student of M Sc first year at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, has not been seen since last year. On the night of October 14, 2016, he allegedly had a scuffle outside his room in the Mahi-Mandvi hostel in the varsity with three of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members. He has been missing since the day after that.

The student politics outfit has refuted all claims of its role in the disappearance.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Delhi Police had been assigned to probe the matter, led by Additional DCP II (South) Manishi Chadra. The team, however, was unsuccessful in finding the whereabouts of Najeeb, who is from Badaun, UP, and the case was handed over to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

A total of nine students have been named suspects in Najeeb’s disappearance. The Delhi High court had ordered the police then to hold polygraph exams and consider possible leads.

