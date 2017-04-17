CBI needs time to probe scams throughly: Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo accused opposition parties for raking up the issue of notebandi and EVM tampering. (Representational Image) Union Minister Babul Supriyo accused opposition parties for raking up the issue of notebandi and EVM tampering. (Representational Image)

Union minister Babul Supriyo on Monday said the CBI needs time to probe throughly the Narada and Saradha scams involving many influential leaders to make the cases against them watertight.

“Those named in the scams allegedly happen to be influential leaders of the ruling party. Hence, the CBI needs time to prepare a watertight case to present before the court,” Supriyo told reporters when asked if the BJP had a tacit understanding with the TMC.

“The court decides on the basis of the evidence as to who would be remanded to custody and who would be acquitted. It is not a political maidan where you make allegations. You need to back them (allegations) up with evidence in the court room,” he said at Kolkata on the sidelines of a government programme.

Accusing the opposition parties of making incredible assumptions, he said, “At one time they raked up the issue of notebandi and at another they found fault with EVM machines. And here come now these allegations. It shows their frustration,” he observed.

Supriyo said the just-concluded BJP national executive meet in Bhubaneswar resolved to expand the party’s base in states like Odisha and West Bengal.

“The people of Bengal now realised that time has come to usher in real ‘Paribartan’ (change) in the state. Everyone now understands that bringing TMC to power for the second time was a big blunder.”

