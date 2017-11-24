CBI names 592 in Vyapam scam chargesheet

The CBI said the heads of the private medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore were among 245 accused who had not been chargesheeted before. The CBI said the heads of the private medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore were among 245 accused who had not been chargesheeted before.

Chiefs of four private medical colleges, government officials in the medical education department and key officials of the Professional Examination Board (PEB), earlier known as Vyapam, were among the 592 people against whom the CBI filed a chargesheet on Thursday in connection with the pre-medical test scam in 2012

The CBI said the heads of the private medical colleges in Bhopal and Indore were among 245 accused who had not been chargesheeted before. Among the other accused, against whom the chargesheet was filed in the special CBI court, are 334 students, 155 guardians, 46 invigilators, 22 officials of four private medical colleges, 22 middlemen, three racketeers and two officials of the department of medical education.

Fearing arrests, 20 among the accused have moved anticipatory bail pleas. The pleas of Ajay Goenka, chairman of Chirayu Medical College in Bhopal, D K Satpathy, director of L N Medical College, and Suresh Vijayvargiya, the chairman of the People’s Group that also has a medical college, have been rejected.

Fifteen accused who surrendered on Thursday have been given bail. Arrest warrants have been issued against all the accused who were not in court.

According to the CBI, the accused had committed fraud in two ways. One was to get undeserving candidates admitted in various medical colleges by helping them cheat in exams through a candidate who was either meritoriously bright or had already cleared the exams. The accused had also managed to get students who hadn’t appeared for the exams admission into government quota seats in private medical colleges for a hefty bribe.

Goenka, Vijayvargiya, J N Chouksey of L N Medical College and R S Bhadoria, the director of Index Medical College in Indore, have been chargesheeted for the first time.

Others to be chargesheeted are S C Tiwari, a former director of medical education in Madhya Pradesh, and N M Srivastava, former joint director of medical education in the state.

Among the accused who were chargesheeted earlier and named in the current chargesheet are Vyapam officials Pankaj Trivedi (director), Nitin Mahindra (senior system analyst), Ajay Sen (deputy system analyst) and C K Mishra (programmer).

CBI sources said the accused first hired bright students who had already cleared medical exams in various states for fees ranging up to Rs 10 lakh. In connivance with Vyapam officials, these students, called solvers, filled forms to appear for the exam and were made sit ahead of the student who had bribed officials and thus would cheat from the paper of the hired candidate. This is known as the engine-bogey system.

After this was over, the solvers who had appeared in the exams became part of the merit list. “However, instead of choosing top colleges, they opted for admission in the four private medical colleges…. but pulled out at the last moment,” a CBI officer said.

This created a sizeable vacancy in the four private medical colleges. “These vacancies should ideally have been filled by students next on the merit list. But the colleges, in connivance with Vyapam officials, sold these seats to students who hadn’t appeared for the exam. They charged to the tune of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore,” said the officer.

The agency, however, has not chargesheeted these students claiming that “their act did not constitute criminal offence” under the purview of the CBI. “We have, however, written to the MP government to take appropriate action in the matter and will also intimate the Medical Council of India,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Agency sources said the four private medical colleges had 42.5 per cent seats reserved for government quota candidates. Thus, they were supposed to admit 286 students from the government exam merit list. But they sold 229 seats to those who were ready to pay the highest bribe, the CBI said.

“All these admissions were done between September 28 and 30, 2012, which was in violation of the SC order that had said all admissions should be complete by September 15,” the CBI officer said.

