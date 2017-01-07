CBI likely to question more TMC leaders based on ED report

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The CBI is likely to bring in more “influential” Trinamool Congress leaders for interrogation, on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report which has evidence against them, sources said on Friday. The report contains the names of 11 persons including TMC MPs Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, sources said, adding the agency suspects them of helping those behind the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The Enforcement Directorate had in March 2015 arrested Gautam Kundu for allegedly running ponzi schemes to the tune of Rs 15,484 crore. He had reportedly failed to repay a sum of around Rs 9,000 crore to investors. The directorate has already submitted two chargesheets and arrested five company directors.

During the first phase of interrogation, when Kundu was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate, he had allegedly named influential politicians who had enjoyed benefits from Rose Valley.

According to sources, a TMC leader had used his influence to suppress cases registered by customers against Rose Valley. The same leader had allegedly used Kundu’s help to establish his daughter in interior decoration. One of the named leaders, who is from north Bengal, had also reportedly introduced Kundu to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during one of her visits. A Trinamool Chatra Parishad president had reportedly participated in Rose Valley programmes, and was also allegedly involved in training agents on drawing money from the market.

The Enforcement Directorate report states: “He had utilised his position as a general secretary of the party and assured the accused person that he will take care of the complaints lodged against the Rose Valley group of companies in future by influencing the local police.”

“We are currently focusing on the larger conspiracy, and are hence collecting evidence against everyone who has been named so far. Later, they will be called and interrogated,” said a source.

According to sources, the agency also has strong evidence that Sudip Bandyopadhyay had a very close relationship with the CMD of Rose Valley.

“They have been many closed door meetings between the two,” said sources, alleging that Kundu used Bandyopadhyay’s presence in meetings to win the trust of investors.