CBI launches new version of its Hindi website

CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma on Thursday launched a new version of the agency’s Hindi website, which will have all the features of its English version. The new Hindi website will help people to better engage with the agency as the new portal is more user friendly, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said in New Delhi.

In his message on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the CBI director said, “With the progress in technology, it has become easier to work on computers in Hindi. We have to emphasise that Hindi should be written in a simpler form to make it easy to understand.”

