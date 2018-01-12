CBI Judge BH Loya death case: SC seeks postmortem report

CBI Judge BH Loya CBI Judge BH Loya

The Supreme Court on Friday demanded CBI judge BH Loya’s postmortem report from the Maharashtra government, reported news agency ANI. Hearing two separate pleas seeking an independent probe into the judge’s death, the court observed that the matter is very serious and posted next hearing on the issue for January 15.

Judge Loya died in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter. The issue came in the spotlight in November last year after a report by Caravan magazine linking the circumstances surrounding his death to the trial in the Sohrabuddin case.

Maharashtra-based journalist BR Lone had filed an independent plea seeking a fair probe into the mysterious death of Loya, who was hearing the sensitive Sohrabuddin encounter case.

Lone’s petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud on January 11 and it sought a probe saying there were several contradictions emerging in the matter.

The second litigation was filed by Congress leader Tehseen Poonawalla, who in his plea contended that the circumstances revolving around the death of the judge were “questionable, mysterious and contradicting”.

