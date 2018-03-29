CBI issues lookout notice against Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The CBI has issued a lookout notice against Gurpal Singh, son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, in connection with the Rs 109.08 crore alleged OBC bank fraud, an official said on Wednesday.

The agency also issued a circular against three top former executives of Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd — CEO GSC Rao, CFO Sanjay Thapar and Executive Director Gursimran Kaur Mann. The firm and its executives are being probed for allegedly cheating the bank in 2011 by availing credit facilities on the pretext of financing sugarcane farmers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App