CBI interrogates WB minister Subrata Mukherjee in Narada scam

West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee was today quizzed by the CBI in connection with the Narada tapes scam, agency sources said.

The Trinamool Congress leader was summoned by the agency which is probing the scam in which names of several other ministers, MPs and MLAs of the party had cropped up He was in the CBI office for more than four hours, agency sources said.

Later, Mukherjee told waiting reporters that he had fully cooperated with the CBI officials and would appear again if called.

He was interrogated by the ED in the same matter earlier. The tapes purportedly showed the CEO of Narada News, Matthew Samuels, offering money to the leaders while posing as a businessman.

