CBI arrests six including I-T Commissioner for receiving kickbacks from corporate house

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested six persons, including Mumbai Income-Tax Commissioner BB Rajendra Prasad, on graft charges. The arrests were made after CBI officials conducted raids on the accused for granting undue favours to a big corporate house, sources told The Indian Express. The CBI seized over Rs 16 lakh allegedly paid as bribe by the large conglomerate.

More details awaited.

