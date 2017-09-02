CBI: Good, cogent reasons for lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Karti Chidambaram (Express File Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The CBI on Friday justified its decision to issue a lookout circular against senior Congress leader P Chidambaran’s son Karti Chidambaram and told the Supreme Court that it would furnish details of his questioning in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to a media company. “There are good, cogent reasons for the lookout circular. It is not a simple case or that of one company but it involves jugglery of accounts and properties abroad,” Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Mehta also undertook to produce the report of Karti’s questioning for the court’s perusal after senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Karti, requested the bench to examine the same.

The CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15 alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds in 2007 when Chidambaram was Finance Minister. Mehta placed on record in a sealed cover some documents relating to what the agency claimed were Karti’s assets abroad. Subramanium told the bench that Karti had already appeared before the CBI on August 23 and 28 and been questioned. He said, “The subject matter of inquiry is not me, but my father who gave the FIPB clearance.” He added that “not a single member of the six-member FIPB board had been interrogated so far” despite the agency claiming the case related to FIPB clearance. “Only I am interrogated saying I am likely to tamper with evidence,” he said.

The counsel said it was alleged that Karti had bank accounts in offshore destinations and “properties all over the universe, However, no questions were asked on these.” The court was hearing a plea filed by the CBI challenging the Madras High Court order staying the lookout circular against Karti. On the last date of hearing, the court had lifted the stay and restored the circular. The apex court also told Karti that he cannot go abroad without participating in the investigation.

The court will take up the matter on September 11.

