CBI FIR in creche scheme fraud

The CBI has registered an FIR against unknown officials of the UP State Social Welfare Board for alleged misappropriation and defalcation of crores of rupees of public money in the implementation and operation of a Sachal Palna Griha scheme since 2013-14.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:June 23, 2017 4:03 am
CBI, UP social welfare board, Sachal Palna Griha, misappropriation of funds CBI headquarters. (File Photo)
The CBI has registered an FIR against unknown officials of the Uttar Pradesh State Social Welfare Board, UP Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Workers Welfare Board, and unknown NGOs and other persons for alleged misappropriation and defalcation of crores of rupees of public money in the implementation and operation of a Sachal Palna Griha(mobile creche) scheme in 72 districts of the state since 2013-14.

The scheme was meant for setting up mobile creches for children aged between six months and six years, born to women labourers.

