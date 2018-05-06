Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
FIR filed in UPPSC irregularities

The agency had earlier this year conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations after the Yogi Adityanath government recommended a CBI probe into the matter last year.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Updated: May 6, 2018 3:44:50 am
uppsc, cbi, UP Public Service Commission, uppsc fir filed, uttar pradesh govt job exam, indian express The agency had earlier this year conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations after the Yogi Adityanath government recommended a CBI probe into the matter last year. (Express photo by Purushottam Sharma/Archives)
Top News

The CBI on Saturday lodged an FIR against unidentified officials of UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and other unknown persons in connection with alleged irregularities in appointments made between 2012 and 2017. The agency had earlier this year conducted a preliminary enquiry into the allegations after the Yogi Adityanath government recommended a CBI probe into the matter last year. As per the FIR, unidentified officers/officials of UPPSC had connived with some private persons/candidates for their selection, especially in Upper Subordinate Examination, 2015, during which recruitment for 521 posts were done.

