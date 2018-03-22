CBI FIR against Kanishk Gold for Rs 824-crore ‘fraud’

In yet another bank fraud, a Chennai-based jeweller Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd (KGPL) has now been accused of defrauding a consortium of 14 banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) to the tune of Rs 824.15 crore in the form of loans that have now been declared as non-performing asset (NPA). The CBI on Wednesday lodged a case against the jeweller and searched the official and residential premises of the promoters of Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd on a complaint filed by the SBI.
In its complaint, the SBI accused Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd and its directors of diverting the funds detrimental to the rights and interests of the bank. It requested the probe agency to register a case against Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd, its promoter-director Bhoopesh Kumar Jain and others.
The bank has alleged that the company had “misrepresented and falsified” the records and financial statements of the company to show a “rosy picture” since 2009 to avail credit facilities from it. It said that while the “fraud” was to the tune of Rs 824.15 crore, security available with the SBI (to cover the “loss”) was only around Rs 156.65 crore.
CBI officials confirmed that they have received a complaint and said they were in touch with the SBI as there were certain loopholes in the complaint, which were to be rectified by the bank.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 22, 2018 at 5:50 amThe BANK NPA was 267 Lacs crores on 2014 when our great fekuji took over the PM post. NOW the NPA is 850 lacs crores in all 281 BILLION USD$$$$ have been scammed , BJP are too very happy for its cronies to blame the Congress party. YOU CAN TONS OF GOLD WITH ALL YOUR BLACK MONEY ,THE bjp will not ask for YOUR PAN CARD NUMBER. IT TURN ITS BLIND EYE TO MONEY LAUNDERING. THE Finance Ministry instead of tightening the loop it ONLY OPEN UP THE FLOOD GATE TO LAUNDER YOUR BLACK MONEY. DEMONIZATION WAS AN ABSOLUTELY DISASTER.. INDONESIA and Malaysia when it demonetized its currency it reduced the Penalty and 280 Billion USD $$$ came back to the Govt in Indonesia. IN INDIA common man suffered 147 deaths occured it affected milions of poor , low income ordinary labourers , richshaw wala, chaiwala ,Panwala suffered EXCEPT THE WEALTHY AND RICH ENJOYED. THIS IS NATIONAL TRAGEDY. BUT FEKUJI HAS NO GUTS TO SPEAK ABOUT THE LOOTING OF BANKS THIS GOVT abused its power went after unwanted peopleReply