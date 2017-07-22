CBI FIR against firm that passed off Chinese parts as German for artillery guns

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with supply of fake spare parts for an indigenous version of the Bofors artillery gun, alleging that a private company supplied Chinese parts camouflaged as made-in-Germany spares. The spares were to be used in the Dhanush artillery guns, a product developed by the Ordnance Factory Board after the Bofors scandal stalled acquisition of artillery guns.

According to the CBI FIR, the purchase of the spares at a cost of over Rs 50 lakh was done through a conspiracy hatched between Delhi-based company Sindh Sales Syndicate and unknown officials of the Guns Carriage Factory, Jabalpur.

“Unknown officials of GCF accepted the Chinese manufactured ‘Wire Race Roller Bearings’, supplied by Sindh Sales Syndicate which were embossed as ‘CRB-Made in Germany’,” the CBI said in the FIR. A tender was floated for procurement of four bearings, in which four firms had participated.

The order was given to Sindh Sales Syndicate at the value of Rs 35.38 lakh in 2013, the FIR said. The order was increased to six bearings at the cost of Rs 53.07 lakh on August 27, 2014. The company supplied two bearings each thrice between April 7, 2014, and August 12, 2014, and submitted “certificates in origin” showing the bearings were procured from CRB Antriebstechnik, Germany. GCF tests showed that the bearings were unacceptable due to deviations in dimension.

The firm assured the GCF that it would replace the bearings free of cost in case of non-performance. “…the bearings were accepted as a special case by unknown officials of GCF, Jabalpur,” the CBI said. Information with the CBI shows the German firm does not manufacture these spares and that Sindh Sales Syndicate got the bearings manufactured by Sino United Industries (Luyang) Ltd Henan, China.

