Demonetisation: CBI files fresh cheating case on Paytm’s complaint

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case on another complaint from Paytm that its customers have cheated it of Rs 3.21 lakh. This comes days after the payment gateway had reported cheating of Rs 6 lakh. It is unusual for the CBI to register such petty cases, where neither loss to exchequer is involved nor is any government agency affected. The agency is short-staffed and has repeatedly requested courts not to give it more cases.

The CBI filed the fresh case against seven customers and unknown Paytm employees. The Paytm has reported that it has been defrauded in 37 transactions. The company has not identified any of its employees for facilitating fraudulent refunds. The employees are assigned specific login id and passwords, making it easier to identify them.

“During routine reconciliation of accounts, the complainant company found that in 37 cases, where refunds were made in the wallet or bank account of customers, delivery of orders were successfully made to the same customers,” the company said in its complaint.

The CBI has registered a criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery case besides invoking provisions under the Information Technology Act. The customers, who allegedly cheated Paytm, were based in Delhi, Mathura and Bhilwara. Some of them had online names such as ‘Hotty Killer’ and ‘Brother’.

“As a matter of fact, in cases, where delivery of orders were successful and satisfactory to customers, refund should not have happened. However, in all these 37 cases, refund of orders’ amount happened to the respective customers to the tune of Rs 3.21 lakh,” the complaint added.