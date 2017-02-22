CBI files FIR against dental council chief

THE CBI has accused the government-run Dental Council of India (DCI) for harbouring rampant corruption and named its president Dr Dibyendu Mazumder and the organisation’s former secretary Dr S K Ojha, among others, in an FIR registered on Monday. Appointed during the UPA tenure, Mazumder faces charges of alleged irregularities, including receiving pecuniary benefits from private colleges in return for allegedly increasing the number of BDS/MDS seats.

Watch what else is making news:



In its FIR, the CBI said that Mazumder would have ceased to be the president of DCI on May 31, 2015, “but in order to continue, he acquired the membership of DCI from Nilamber Pitamber University (NPU), Jharkhand, in a clandestine manner. The FIR said he claimed to be honorary visiting professor of Vananchal Dental College and Hospital (VDCH), Jharkhand.

The CBI FIR also names Dinesh Prasad Singh, chairman of VDCH, and Firoz Ahmad, the then vice-chancellor of NPU.