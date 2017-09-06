CBI files DA case against ex-officer in Bhupinder Singh Hooda govt

The CBI claims to have unearthed the disproportionate assets during searches conducted at Tayal’s premises in September last year in connection with the Manesar land scam. (File/Representational) The CBI claims to have unearthed the disproportionate assets during searches conducted at Tayal’s premises in September last year in connection with the Manesar land scam. (File/Representational)

THE CBI has registered a case of disproportionate assets against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s principal secretary Murari Lal Tayal, who retired in 2009. In its FIR, lodged at Chandigarh on Monday, the CBI has alleged that Tayal and his family members have amassed assets worth more than Rs 9.8 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. Among Tayal’s assets, the agency has listed 15 immovable properties, of which seven units are in Unitech Cyber Park in Gurgaon. The agency has pegged the cumulative value of these properties at Rs 16.65 crore.

Other assets include vehicles, jewellery and bank balances worth Rs 9.8 crore. Tayal’s wife Savita, son Kartik, daughter Malvika and Kappac Pharma Ltd, a company owned by the family, have also been named as accused in the FIR. Kartik Tayal had launched the pharmaceuticals company.

According to the FIR, Tayal, who was principal secretary to the then Haryana CM between March 6, 2005 and October 31, 2009, and his family members recorded an increase in assets and income from Rs 32 lakh in 2006 to Rs 27.46 crore by the end of 2014. The 1976-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer was appointed in the Competition Commission of India for five years after his retirement in October 2009.

The CBI claims to have unearthed the disproportionate assets during searches conducted at Tayal’s premises in September last year in connection with the Manesar land scam.

On September 3, 2016, the agency had carried out raids at 24 premises linked to Hooda, his close aides and former and current Haryana bureaucrats, including Tayal, in connection with the case of alleged land grabbing in Manesar, in Gurgaon district. The raids were conducted in Rohtak, Gurgaon, Panchkula, Chandigarh and Delhi, and included Hooda’s residence and office. Hooda is facing a court case over land deals in Manesar, where farmers are alleged to have been cheated of Rs 1,600 crore.

Haryana Police had registered a case on the complaint on August 12, 2015. The CBI re-registered the case later on the state government’s request.

“He was very close to the then chief minister and played an important role in various administrative decisions, including release of land in Manesar, Distt Gurgaon, which was being acquired by Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation through Department of Industries for a public purpose,” the FIR says. It says “while working as a public servant”, Tayal “acquired huge assets in the form of movable and immovable properties, in his own name and in the name of his family members, by corrupt means and by misusing his official position during the period (between) 1st January 2006 and 31st December, 2014”.

“The benefit of income to Sh ML Tayal of Rs 2.91 crore and income of Sh Kartik Tayal of Rs 6.5 crore claimed from Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG scam) through sale of shares of M/S Kappac Pharma are declared to be penny stocks and the income tax department has already reported such purchase of shares to be sham and bogus and to launder black money into books of assessee,” according to the FIR.

The CBI has also claimed that Tayal has acquired more such properties, which would be revealed during the investigation.

At the time the raids, in September 2016, Hooda had called it “political vendetta”. He had said, “There was nothing incriminating at my residences that they could have taken. I have got nothing to hide.”

