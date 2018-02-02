CBI files chargesheet against Gurmeet Ram Rahim in castration cases

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation Thursday filed the chargesheet against the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and two doctors in the case of alleged castration of hundreds of followers at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa.

The case was registered by the CBI following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2014.

In October last year, the HC had given a final opportunity to the CBI for completion of probe before February 1 and submission of the chargesheet. The CBI had itself accepted that the probe had accelerated after the August 25 conviction of Ram Rahim in the rape cases.

The Dera head is currently serving imprisonment in the Rohtak jail.

The chargesheet in the castration matter has been also named Dr Pankaj Garg and Dr MP Singh as accused. The special CBI court on Thursday posted the matter for hearing on February 7. The High Court, which also heard the matter on Thursday, adjourned the hearing till February 8.

A petition had been filed in the High Court in 2012 by a former Dera follower Hans Raj Chauhan seeking CBI inquiry into his castration and of 400 other men at the Dera headquarters. Chauhan had alleged that Gurmeet Ram Rahim had “induced the petitioner and several others with the hope that such emasculation would lead to realisation of God”.

Lawyers for Human Rights International, during the pendency of the plea, had submitted a list of 166 names who were alleged to have been castrated at the instance of Gurmeet Ram Rahim “on similar promises of scope for attainment of higher spiritual powers”.

