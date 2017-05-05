CBI files case against Delhi govt ex-health secretary

The CBI filed an FIR against Seem and the companies on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (File Photo) The CBI filed an FIR against Seem and the companies on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (File Photo)

The CBI has registered a case of corruption against former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem and searched his residence and office Thursday. The agency has alleged that Seem, who is now Director of Health Services in the Delhi government, handed out a security contract worth Rs 10.50 crore to three companies in “contravention of rules and norms”.

Seem had been appointed the Delhi government’s health secretary, under Health Minister Satyendar Jain. His appointment, however, was cancelled by then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on the ground that only IAS officers could hold that post. Seem is an IRS officer.

The agency is also conducting a preliminary inquiry against Jain on allegations of corruption.

On Thursday, the agency searched six places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the case, including at the Delhi Secretariat.

Sources said raids were carried out at Seem’s office and residential premises, the office of health secretary Madhup Vyas, and other accused to collect documents pertaining to the contract for hiring Knight Watch Security Limited, Innovision Limited, and Security and Intelligence Service.

The CBI filed an FIR against Seem and the companies on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case pertains to the irregularities in the engagement of the private firms for enhancing security in the emergency ward of seven city hospitals. “It was alleged that irregularities were committed in the engagement of said three security agencies, which were deployed in the hospitals of Delhi government for six months on nomination basis. It was also alleged that the engagement of these security agencies was in violation of GFR, CVC Guidelines, Transaction of Business Rules & tendering procedure, and conducted in a non-transparent manner,” a CBI statement said.

According to the FIR, “Undue benefits were allegedly given to these three security agencies, including payments in excess of norms, thereby causing an alleged loss of Rs 10.50 crore (approx) to the public exchequer.”

CBI sources said the contract to provide security to government hospitals was awarded specifically to the three companies even though cheaper options were available. They said the approval for their hiring was taken post-facto from the Cabinet.

“There was no need for such hurried hiring. This was not an emergency situation. A proper proposal could have been prepared, tenders floated and approval taken before hiring them,” a CBI officer said.

He added that the proposal should also have been sent to the Administrative Reforms committee.

“There was no independent assessment of requirements. The three companies themselves were asked to assess the need for security of the hospitals, decide manpower and other requirements,” the officer said.

