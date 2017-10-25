Kothkai rape case: CBI files 70-page status report, lists suspects

The bench questioned the agency for inordinate delay in both FIRs including the one related to the custodial death of Suraj Singh, one of the six accused arrested in July. The bench questioned the agency for inordinate delay in both FIRs including the one related to the custodial death of Suraj Singh, one of the six accused arrested in July.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the gruesome rape and murder case of 16-year-old girl in Kotkhai, submitted a 70-page status report in the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Wednesday. However, the investigative agency sought more time to file a final report informing the court that they have made concrete progress in narrowing down on the suspects.

A division bench comprising of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sandeep Sharma pulled up the agency for not completing the investigations in the past three months. “Why no chargesheet has been filed in the trial court till now and what are reasons of such a delay ?” the court questioned. Appearing for the CBI, Anshul Bansal informed the bench that the agency in its submitted report has mentioned all the factors, including the name of some suspects and that it won’t take much time now to complete the investigation which is on the right track.

The bench questioned the agency for the inordinate delay in both FIRs, including the one related to the custodial death of Suraj Singh, one of the six accused arrested in July.

The CBI counsel informed the court that the chargesheet in the custodial death case was also ready and will be filed in the trial court very soon. Eight policemen, including IGP Zahur H Zaidi and DSP Manoj Joshi, have been arrested by the CBI and lodged at Kanda model jail near Shimla pertaining to the case. Zaidi has also applied for bail.

After going through the status report, the court expressed satisfaction, and agreed to grant more time to the CBI ordering it to file the final report by December 20. Meanwhile, the court set out a deadline of November 30 for the filing of chargesheet in the custodial death case.

Acting on CBI’s plea, the court asked the media to use due restraint in reporting on the case and proceedings in the high court. The status reports, filed so far, have been kept confidential in a sealed cover by the court.

All six persons, Ashish Chauhan (29), Rajender Singh alias Raju (32), Subash Singh Bisht (42), Lokjan alias Chottu (19), Deepak alias Deepu (38) have already been released on bail as the CBI had failed to file challans within 90 days.

The incident took place when the victim was returning home from her school at Mahasu (Kotkhai). She went missing on July 2 and her body was found two days later in the forest of Halaila. The case had triggered large scale protests in Shimla and towns of Kotkhai and Theog. Kotkhai police station was also set on fire by the mob.

Six persons were arrested in the case out of which one died in police custody. The case was later transferred to the CBI on the orders of the High Court.

Express Investigation

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App