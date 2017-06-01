CBI examines Satyender Jain in money laundering case

Satyender Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month attached properties linked to him in the matter. (File photo) Satyender Jain had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month attached properties linked to him in the matter. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain while probing into the allegations of money laundering against him. CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against him in this connection, which is the first step by the agency to gather information about the allegations. CBI sources said that Jain arrived at the agency headquarters around 11 in the morning.

Jain is alleged to have laundered Rs 4.63 crore while being a public servant during 2015-16 through Prayas Info Solutions Private Limited, Akinchan Developers Private Limited and Managalyatan Projects Private Limited.

However, he had dismissed the allegations after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month attached properties linked to him in the matter. After the initiation of preliminary enquiry into the matter, CBI may register a regular case against the accused if it gets convinced that prima facie material exists in the matter.

The allegations against Jain also include purported money laundering to the tune of Rs 11.78 crore during 2010-12 through these companies and Indometal Impex Pvt Limited.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court said there was nothing wrong with the Income Tax department’s order under the new benami law to provisionally attach some assets allegedly linked to Jain.

“Prima facie, I am of the view that there is nothing wrong with the order. I am not inclined to interfere with the attachment,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said while hearing Jain’s plea challenging the attachment order of May 24.

