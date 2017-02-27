CBI enquiry demanded into SWD scam in Assam

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

A legislator of the Asom Gana Parishad, the BJP-led Assam government’s alliance partner, on Monday demanded a CBI enquiry into the alleged Rs 2,000 crore corruption in the Social Welfare Department (SWD). “The sum of Rs 2,000 crore is huge. All political leaders, officials and others should be brought under the ambit of the investigation. The case should be handed over to the CBI,” AGP’s Ramendra Narayan Kalita said during Question Hour in Assam Assembly in Guwahati.

Responding to his demand, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the state government was equally concerned about the matter and the alleged scam was unearthed after the BJP-led coalition came to power. “The investigation is going on. At this stage, we cannot share details here. Only after completion of the enquiry, the House has every right to discuss it,” he said.

Patowary declined to comment on the figure of the alleged scam, saying “It is media report that the scam is of Rs 2,000 crore. Only investigation will tell whethere it is less or more than that”. Informing the House that all culprits will be punished, the minister said the scam was related to three centrally-sponsored schemes of the department.