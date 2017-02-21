CBI arrests ED joint director, three others in corruption case

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested the joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, J P Singh and three others officials in a corruption case. One of the three ED officials has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, news agency ANI reported. The investigation agency also arrested IAS officer from Chhattisgarh B L Agarwal and two others, who are facing corruption charges. It is unclear whether the arrests were related to the same case.

More details awaited

