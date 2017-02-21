CBI arrests ED joint director, three others in corruption case

Latest News
The investigation agency also arrested IAS officer B L Agarwal and two others, who are facing corruption charges.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2017 1:21 pm
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested the joint director of the Enforcement Directorate, J P Singh and three others officials in a corruption case. One of the three ED officials has been identified as Sanjay Kumar, news agency ANI reported. The investigation agency also arrested IAS officer from Chhattisgarh B L Agarwal and two others, who are facing corruption charges. It is unclear whether the arrests were related to the same case.

More details awaited

