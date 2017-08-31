RK Raghavan Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus

RK Raghavan (Source: Javed Raja/File) RK Raghavan (Source: Javed Raja/File)

Former CBI director R K Raghavan, who headed the Special Investigation Team that probed the Gujarat riots, has been appointed as Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus, the Ministry of External Affairs announced Wednesday. This is a political appointment by the NDA government. Ambassadorial posts are usually meant for Indian Foreign Service officers. Earlier, the BJP-led government had appointed another police officer, Ahmad Javed, as India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Raghavan, who was CBI director from January 1999 to April 2001, had investigated high profile cases like Priyadarshini Mattoo murder case, 2000 South Africa cricket match fixing, 2002 Gujarat riots. He has a master’s degree in politics and public administration (Madras University) and an MS in criminal justice (Temple University, Philadelphia). A PhD in political science, Raghavan was a visiting fellow at the Rutgers University and Harvard Law School.

A 1963 cadre IPS officer, Raghavan was the director-general of Tamil Nadu’s State Vigilance Directorate from 1993 to 1999. He oversaw probe into corruption cases against AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa. In his 15-year stint with the Intelligence Bureau, Raghavan was posted to Shillong, Delhi and Chennai. He set up India’s first cyber crime investigation cell. After his retirement, Raghavan was also corporate security adviser with Tata Consultancy Services and served as consulting adviser to O P Jindal’s Board of Management.

Raghavan is a recipient of Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

