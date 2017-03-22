CBI Director Alok Verma offers worship at Tirupati temple

CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma on Wednesday offered worship at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara near Tirupati. He was accompanied by his wife, Shefali Verma.

It was Verma’s maiden visit to the hill temple after taking over as CBI Director last month, temple sources said.

He took part in the pre-dawn rituals conducted for Lord Venkateswara at the sanctum sanctorum this morning.

After offering prayers, the couple were honoured with sacred silk cloth and ‘prasadam’ by the hill temple management,sources said.

Later, Verma also prayed at the shrine of goddess Padmavathi at Tiruchanur near Tirupati, they added.

