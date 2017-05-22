Coal scam case: CBI court to pronounce quantum of sentence for H C Gupta, others today

The court will announce the quantum of sentence for former coal secretary H C Gupta and others in the case. The court will announce the quantum of sentence for former coal secretary H C Gupta and others in the case.

The Special CBI court will announce the quantum of sentence for former coal secretary H C Gupta and others in coal scam case on Monday. The special court had on Friday convicted Gupta, former Joint Secretary in Coal Ministry, K S Kropha and former Director, Coal Ministry K C Samria in the case.

The court found Gupta and others guilty under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code. They were also charged with abusing their positions as public servants, obtaining pecuniary advantage without public interest, and criminal conspiracy. Later, the court acquitted Gupta on charges of criminal breach of trust by a public servant.

The case is related to alleged irregularities in allocation of coal block in Madhya Pradesh to Kamal Sponge Steel & Power Ltd. (KSSPL). The CBI, in its chargesheet, had said that KSPPL overstated their qualifications in their applications to get the allotment of coal block, and was helped by people in various government positions. The chargesheet further said the company’s application was incomplete and should have been rejected in the initial stage. The firm KSSPL and its managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia were also convicted under charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy.

