CBI court rejects bail petition of ex-ED official

A special CBI court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of suspended IRS officer J P Singh in connection with a bribery case in which he is accused of taking money from cricket bookies and money launderers while supervising investigations as joint director, Enforcement Directorate, Ahmedabad. Special judge J K Pandya rejected the bail plea on the ground that prima facie the CBI has established the case against Singh.

Singh has been in jail since his arrest in February along with his the then subordinate assistant director Sanjay Kumar and others. The CBI, in its chargesheet against 10 accused, has claimed Singh and Kumar while investigating the case of cricket betting allegedly amassed more than Rs 8 crore through several conduits.

