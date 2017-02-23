Ex-IPS wanted in fake encounter case teaching policing in UK

Ironical it may sound but Jyoti Belur, a former IPS officer, wanted in connection with the extra-judicial killing of four labourers is giving lectures on policing at University College London. Belur, now a lecturer in the Department of Security and Crime Science of Faculty of Engineering Sciences, apparently has 34 publications to her name, as per the information available on the college’s website.

Among other publications dealing with policing-related issues, four published in 2009-10 are dedicated to encounters and the use of police force in democracies, it shows.

Police use of deadly force: police perceptions of a culture of approval, why do the police use deadly force: explaining police encounters in Mumbai, police ‘encounters’ in Mumbai, India and permission to shoot?, police use of deadly force in democracies are some of the titles that find place in various journals.

A 1993-batch IPS officer, Belur was an Additional Superintendent of Police in Modi Nagar in 1996, probably on her first posting, when four youths in the area were gunned down by personnel of a police station under her jurisdiction on November 8, 1996 on Dhanteras, a festival preceding Diwali.

It emerged in the probe that one of the bullets fired at one of the youths, Jasbir Singh, was from Belur’s revolver, the CBI had claimed in the charge sheet.

Though the agency did not name her in the charge sheet, claiming that she was in Ghaziabad on the day the incident took place, the Special Court, Ghaziabad, had treated her as an accused in the case and issued warrants against her in 2007.

But how the service revolver of an IPS officer was with a junior officer could not be explained satisfactorily.

Her attempts to get relief from inclusion in the charge sheet failed at the Allahabad High Court and also at the Supreme Court.

Despite warrants, Belur, who was transferred from UP cadre to Uttarakhand cadre in 2000 after the new state was carved out, did not appear before the court for trial.

The 48-year-old has been sacked by the Home Ministry, the cadre controlling authority of IPS officers, as she has been absent since 2001.

The mail sent to her on her e-mail id, given on the UCL web page, did not elicit any response from her.

Meanwhile, the special CBI court has awarded life sentence to four Uttar Pradesh Police personnel — Inspector Lal Singh, Sub- Inspector Joginder Singh and constables Surya Bhan and Subhash Chand of Bhojpur Police Station who had shot dead Jalaluddin, Jasbir, Ashok and Pravesh.

They have been held guilty of murder, destruction of evidence and producing false evidence.

The CBI probe found that the deceased were working as labourers and were picked up by the police officials. The accused had claimed that they were going in a jeep when the youths fired at them.

The youths were killed in retaliatory firing in the nearby sugarcane field, the police personnel had claimed but the court did not accept their arguments.

They were the only source of income for their families. They had gone to Pilkhuwa in search of a job and were killed while returning from there.