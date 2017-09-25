CBI court dismisses plea of Dera chief Ram Rahim’s former driver

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express Photo by Vikram Joy) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Express Photo by Vikram Joy)

A special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday dismissed a plea by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s former driver Khatta Singh seeking to record a fresh statement in the Ranjit Singh murder case. “An application (of Khatta Singh) has been dismissed by the CBI Court here today,” said Khatta’s counsel Navkiran Singh here today.

The special CBI court is hearing the cases of murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. Ram Rahim Singh is named as a conspirator in both the cases. Ram Rahim Singh appeared in the court via video conferencing in the case.

Khatta Singh had moved an application to testify against the Dera chief in the murder case on September 16. The defence counsel had strongly opposed his plea. Khatta Singh had earlier given a statement against Ram Rahim Singh in year 2007 but retracted from it in 2012.

A witness in the murder case of the former Dera manager, Khatta Singh had retracted his statement as he was under pressure from Ram Rahim Singh and his “goons”, his counsel had earlier said.

Former Dera manager Ranjit Singh was shot dead in July 2002. He is alleged to have been murdered for his suspected role in circulating an anonymous letter which made allegations of sexual exploitation against the Dera head, according to the prosecution.

Meanwhile, the court heard arguments on an application moved on the behalf of Krishan Lal, one of the accused in the Ranjit Singh murder case. Lal’s counsel Bankim Kulshreshtha sought re-investigation in the Ranjit Singh murder case. “I am seeking reinvestigation and fair investigation in the murder case,” said Kulshreshtha.

Ram Rahim Singh has been named as the main conspirator in the Ranjit Singh murder case. Five other accused are Lal, Jasbir Singh, Sabdil Singh, Indersen and Avtar Singh. Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20-year imprisonment in rape case. He is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

