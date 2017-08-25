CBI court acquits Kashmir hotelier in sex scandal case

A CBI special court Friday acquitted a hotelier in a case pertaining to the alleged Jammu and Kashmir sex scandal after the prosecution failed to prove the evidence. Riyaz Ahmad who had been booked by the CBI for allegedly running a brothel in his hotel at Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar was acquitted by the additional sessions judge Gagan Geet Kaur in the CBI court.

The CBI had booked Ahmad under Section 3 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 2004. The defence counsel for Ahmad, Rabindra Pandit, said the CBI could not prove evidence in the case against Ahmad and so he was given the benefit of the doubt.

The case was reported in 2006 and the alleged sex racket was busted after Jammu and Kashmir police found two CDs of a 15-year-old girl filmed nude. Investigation by the police allegedly led to the unearthing of a sex racket, involving two top politicians,13 police and security force officers and 43 girls. It was alleged that the sex scandal was being run in Ahmad’s hotel, following which a case was registered against him.

The case was shifted to the Chandigarh sessions court on September 4, 2006. Charges were framed on March 21, 2007. The case involved a total of 14 accused.

In 2014, the CBI special judge, Vimal Kumar, acquitted Iqbal Khandey, the principal secretary, current MLA and former minister Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Raman Mattoo, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister, along with alleged kingpin Sabeena and her husband Abdul Hamid. The CBI had failed to prove the allegations against them.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App