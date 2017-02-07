1994 abduction case: CBI court summons Justice Bhalla as witness

DELHI SPECIAL CBI court at Tis Hazari has summoned Justice (Retd) Rajive Bhalla of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as witness for the prosecution in the abduction case of three members of a Ludhiana-based business family in 1994 where former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, now chairperson of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, is one of the accused. (Representational Image) DELHI SPECIAL CBI court at Tis Hazari has summoned Justice (Retd) Rajive Bhalla of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as witness for the prosecution in the abduction case of three members of a Ludhiana-based business family in 1994 where former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, now chairperson of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, is one of the accused. (Representational Image)

DELHI SPECIAL CBI court at Tis Hazari has summoned Justice (Retd) Rajive Bhalla of the Punjab and Haryana High Court as witness for the prosecution in the abduction case of three members of a Ludhiana-based business family in 1994 where former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini, now chairperson of Punjab Police Housing Corporation, is one of the accused. Justice Bhalla, chairperson of the Punjab Education Tribunal since March last year, will be present in the CBI court on February 8 because before his elevation as judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, he was counsel for the family of missing Ludhiana businessman Vinod Kumar. His family has claimed that Justice Bhalla had himself witnessed the police personnel taking the missing persons in their custody.

Vinod Kumar, his brother-in-law Ashok Kumar and their driver Mukhtiyar Singh were allegedly taken into custody on March 15, 1994, at a Ludhiana police station after which they went missing. Saini was then SSP of Ludhiana and the CBI had claimed that since Saini nursed a grudge against Vinod Kumar (financier of Saini Motors in Ludhiana), he had got him booked in a case pertaining to economic offences.

After CBI’s special public prosecutor YK Saxena informed that the examination of Justice Bhalla scheduled for February 9 may take sometime and could even spill over to February 10, the CBI special judge at Tis Hazari courts — MK Nagpal — in his order dated January 24 directed that the case be heard on February 8, 9 and 10.

It was on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana HC that the CBI had on April 18, 1994, registered the case in New Delhi against against Saini, Sukhmohinder Singh (then Ludhiana SP), Inspector Paramjit Singh (then SHO Ludhiana) and Inspector Balbir Chand Tiwari (then SHO of Kotwali PS).