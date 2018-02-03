CBI complaint on irregularities in NIOS exam centre in MP

If the agency finds the complaint credible and launches a formal probe, then it will be the first CBI inquiry into the functioning of the NIOS, which is an autonomous institution under the HRD Ministry and the largest open school board in the world. If the agency finds the complaint credible and launches a formal probe, then it will be the first CBI inquiry into the functioning of the NIOS, which is an autonomous institution under the HRD Ministry and the largest open school board in the world.

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s anti-corruption branch (ACB) in Bhopal has taken cognizance of the HRD Ministry’s request to probe alleged irregularities in the Class X and XII results announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) last year.

The ACB is learnt to have registered a complaint two months ago and is currently looking into how more than 1,000 candidates from Madhya Pradesh passed the examination without appearing for it.



As first reported by The Indian Express on September 9, NIOS chairman Chandra B Sharma on August 22 had recommended an investigation by CBI to the HRD Ministry after a preliminary inquiry found serious irregularities across three NIOS examination centres in Madhya Pradesh — Ratlam, Umaria and Sehore.

Out of 693 candidates who were supposed to sit for the exam in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sagod, only 19 appeared. When the results were declared, everybody was shown as having passed. Similarly, 351 candidates meant to take the exam at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Sehore, and 175 candidates at a Navodaya Vidyalaya in Umaria, were absent, but passed the exam.

The ministry had accepted Sharma’s recommendation and written to the CBI in September. Pending an inquiry, Sharma removed all contractual employees in the Bhopal Regional Centre, which is now left with five permanent employees, including Regional Director S R Khan. The seven contractual employees had said they were being made scapegoats because of irregularities committed at the higher level by permanent employees.

