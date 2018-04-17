CBI chargesheets Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC case

Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi

The CBI on Monday chargesheeted former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the IRCTC case.

The CBI alleged that as Railway Minister in UPA-I government, Lalu in 2006 favoured a company, Sujata Hotel Pvt Ltd, in the award of contracts for operation and maintenance of two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri. As quid pro quo, his family members received a prime piece of land in Patna at throwaway price from owners of the company that bagged the contract, CBI has alleged.

The agency booked Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi with five others in July 2017.

Sources said all the accused mentioned in the FIR, along with six more people, have been chargesheeted while investigation against unidentified accused continues.

One of the accused, B K Aggarwal, who was then Group General Manager (GGM) with IRCTC and is now a member of Railway Board, has also been chargesheeted.

CBI has also chargesheeted Sujata Hotels, which won the contract, its owners Vijay and Vinay Kochhar; former Union minister and Lalu’s aide Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla; then IRCTC GGMs V K Asthana and R K Gogia; then IRCTC MD P K Goel and Director Rakesh Saxena; and Lara Projects, a company through which the quid pro quo was allegedly arranged.

RJD national vice president Shivanand Tewary told The Indian Express, “Everyone knows it was a case of political vendetta. This case made ground for Nitish Kumar parting ways with RJD and rejoining NDA. CBI has done only image saving exercise. This case has no substance as even CBI’s legal cell had not found any merit in it.” With ENS Patna

