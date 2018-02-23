CBI busts global child porn racket, one arrested

More searches are on to nab the other members of the racket. More searches are on to nab the other members of the racket.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday busted an international child pornographic racket operated via an instant messaging application and arrested one of the main administrators of the group from Uttar Pradesh. The WhatsApp group, KidsXXX, was operated by five Indians and used to circulate child pornographic videos and photographs, said CBI officials. It had 119 members from US, China, New Zealand, Mexico, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria and Sri Lanka, they said.

Nikhil Verma, an unemployed youth who is one of the main administrators of the group, was arrested from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh. The four other administrators — identified as Satyendra Chauhan of Mumbai, Nafees Raja and Zahid of Delhi, and Adarsh of Noida — are absconding, the officials said.

The CBI has also recovered mobile phones, hard disks, photographs and videos related to child pornography following searches in Delhi, UP and Maharashtra. More searches are on to nab the other members of the racket.

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said: “The CBI has registered a case against five private persons, residents of Delhi, Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh and others under section 67B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.”

Accessing, producing, recording, uploading or circulating child abuse videos or

photographs are serious offences under the Information Technology Act and attract imprisonment up to seven years and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App