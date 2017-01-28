CBI books two for fake Modi website

The portal does not carry any photographs of the PM and clearly requests those interested in its services not to hand over the money in cash. (Representational image) The portal does not carry any photographs of the PM and clearly requests those interested in its services not to hand over the money in cash. (Representational image)

The CBI has registered a case against two men from Uttar Pradesh for floating a fake government website in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The portal, named “Narendar Modi Computer Saksharta Mission (www.nmscm.in)”, was set up to allegedly dupe students of their money, CBI sources said.

A case has been registered against Atul Kumar and Jagmohan Singh, residents of Kasganj in UP, for allegedly creating the website to dupe students under the pretext of giving admissions to various technical courses and distribution of franchise.

The website makes tall claims, saying that it is an autonomous institute with a registered office in Delhi and has a DOEACC accreditation. The portal does not carry any photographs of the PM and clearly requests those interested in its services not to hand over the money in cash.

The matter was referred to the CBI by the PMO. “The aforesaid fraudulent act with ulterior motive to extract money from the innocent public by misusing the name of the PM, prima facie discloses commission of offence punishable under IPC section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and under 66D of the IT Act,” the complaint alleged.