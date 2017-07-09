CBI books travel agent for sending illegal workers to China

A Lajpat-nagar based travel agent was booked by the CBI for allegedly sending people to China for jobs without valid work permits. The case was registered on a complaint from the External Affairs Ministry after some of his clients “working without valid papers” were detained by the Chinese authorities. A complaint against Roshan Fernando, who runs Devin travels and tours Ltd, was lodged by a Nepalese woman, Purnima Thapa, who said he had promised her a job with an attractive salary in China.

Fernando and an associate had allegedly taken over Rs one lakh from Thapa for the job. On March 3, she was allegedly sent without a valid work permit to China, where she worked in a plastic item manufacturing plant in Weifgang. The Chinese police raided the firm and detained 12 Indians who were working with valid passports but without work permits.

The Chinese authorities repatriated the Indians, while Thapa, being Nepalese, was sent to Nepal. “Verification has further revealed that besides victim Purnima Thapa, there are some more Indians who were cheated by Roshan Fernando and their associates. The travel agency being run by Roshan Fernando is not registered with MEA,” the CBI FIR alleged. Thapa later asked Fernando to return the money that he had charged for the job. He issued a cheque which was also dishonoured.

