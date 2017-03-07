CBI books officials of Union Bank of India for allowing cash deposit after demonetisation

CBI headquarters. (File Photo) CBI headquarters. (File Photo)

The CBI has registered an FIR against the then officials of Union Bank of India and others for allegedly allowing cash deposits of about Rs 85 crore after announcement of demonetisation in violation of norms. The CBI has has registered cases under IPC sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy, cheating forgery and corruption.

The FIR has been registered against the then Deputy General Manager, Ashok Kumar Dhabhai, and the Assistant General Manager, K Shivashankarrao, both of Union Bank of India

Shivashankarrao is also the manager of Zaveri Road branch of the Bank.

Three jewellers Rakesh Patel of Pihu Gold, Mayur Deepak Chawla of Satnam Jewellers and Amit Sampat, Director of Pushpak Bullion Pvt Ltd–all based in Mumbai–have also been named in the FIR along with the company Pushpak Bullion.

“It was alleged that between November 15, 2016 and December 26, 2016, huge cash amounting to Rs 47.45 crore (approx) and Rs 37.15 crore(approx) were fraudulently shown as deposited in the accounts of two private firms based at Mumbai with Union Bank of India, Zaveri Bazar Branch, Mumbai,” CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said in a statement today.

He said the said amounts were further transferred to another firm Pushpak Bullion whose account was also maintained in the said Zaveri Road branch of the bank.

“The huge cash was deposited in the currency chest of bank in old demonetised currency notes purportedly by representative of the said firms in an alleged conspiracy with DGM and AGM. Thus, the accused persons violated the RBI Guidelines issued on November 08, 2016,” Gaur said.

He said searches were conducted at 12 places including residential and office premises of accused persons which led to recovery of “incriminating documents”.